Two reported killed in Sambhal violence sparked by second survey of Shahi Jama Masjid

A major violence erupted in the city on Sunday morning as officials began the second phase of the Shahi Jama Masjid survey.

According to sources, two youths were reportedly killed in the violence, while several people, including policemen, sustained injuries. The protesters ransacked private properties and torched several vehicles.

Although the police were yet to confirm the deaths of two people in the violence, they claimed that 20 policemen, including some officers, sustained injuries in stone-pelting by a mob.

When people learned about the survey team arriving at the mosque, a crowd gathered near it around 9:00 am. When attempts were made to disperse the crowd, a scuffle broke out, which later escalated into stone-pelting.

The police tried to disperse the crowd by firing in the air. Reports suggest that firing also occurred from the other side. The survey was completed under tight security, and Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Jain was escorted out of the mosque amidst heavy security.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar said that the violence was pre-meditated, and those responsible have been identified. The injured policemen have been sent for treatment, and drone surveillance is being conducted in the area.

For the second time, on the court’s orders, a team led by lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain entered Jama Masjid in the early hours of Sunday to conduct the survey. The Hindu side claimed that the Jama Masjid was built on the site of the demolished Harihar temple. A local court ordered the Jama Masjid survey on November 19.

Police said that despite the deployment of heavy forces on Sunday morning, some anti-social elements pelted stones at the team surveying Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said the situation is now under control.

The DGP added that the survey in Sambhal was being conducted under court orders. He said that some anti-social elements pelted stones at the survey team in the presence of police and senior officials at the scene. He assured that the situation had been controlled and that the police would identify the stone pelters and take appropriate legal action.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

A similar survey was conducted on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque’s management committee present to monitor the process. After that incident, the police appealed to the local people in Sambhal not to throw stones at the survey team that had arrived to conduct the survey of the mosque.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav levelled serious allegations against the UP government and the BJP regarding the violence during the survey of the Jama Masjid.

Describing the incident as serious, he questioned why the survey team was sent to the mosque again when the survey had already been completed.

“It was a conspiracy to disrupt the atmosphere and prevent people from discussing the BJP’s wrongdoings in the assembly by-polls,” he alleged.

The SP President said that reports indicated several people were injured, and a young man had lost his life in the violence.

Akhilesh Yadav questioned why the government deemed it necessary to conduct the survey again when it had already been completed, especially without any preparation. He termed the incident a conspiracy by the BJP government and the administration. He accused the government of deliberately inciting violence to prevent discussions on political issues.