Two PSOs of Iltija Mufti suspended after she visited Billawar

PDP leader Iltija Mufti said on Monday that her two personal security officers have been placed under suspension for letting her travel to Billawar in the Kathua district where a young man, Makhan Din, had committed suicide after alleged torture by the police.

Iltija told media persons here that there was no fault of these SPOs and that she had traveled to Billawar at about 6 am. Their suspension orders came after she returned from Billawar.

Advertisement

She hit out at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for feasting with his friends in New Delhi while two innocent people in Billawar and Baramulla had lost their lives.

Advertisement

She said two of her PSOs, who have the responsibility for her security, have been suspended but the state government is not suspending the SHO in the Kathua district who is blamed of torturing Makhan Din. It is not the priority of the state or Central government to think about the safety of people in J&K. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah should tell us what the priorities of his son CM Omar Abdullah are.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti criticised the government for suspending the PSO of her party leader and daughter Iltija Mufti.

Mehbooba wrote on X: “Ironic and unfair that Iltija’s two PSOs have been suspended for no fault of their own. They were punished simply because Iltija managed to reach Kathua despite being confined to her

home like a criminal. Meanwhile, there has been no reported action against those responsible for the deaths of Waseem Mir in Sopore or Makhan Din in Billawar. The ruling NC government, which came to power

promising to ensure security and dignity for the people, remains a silent observer . They thus are not only shirking from their responsibility but also thereby normalizing these unjust and abnormal actions”.

“The ruling NC government, which came to power promising to ensure security and dignity for the people, remains a silent observer . They thus are not only shirking from their responsibility but also thereby normalizing these unjust and abnormal actions,” she added.

Mehbooba Mufti and Iltija were placed under house arrest in Srinagar on Saturday while planning to visit Billawar and Sopore to meet the families of Makhan Din and Waseem Mir, respectively. Mir was shot dead while driving his truck without stopping at a check post of the Army.

However, on Sunday, Iltija reached Billawar and expressed solidarity with Din’s family. Later, in Jammu, she was set to hold a press conference at the party headquarters, but the police restricted her to the state guest house where she was staying, media reports said.