Two Nipah cases detected in Kerala; three districts on alert

Kerala has reported two confirmed cases of Nipah virus – one from the Malappuram district and the other from the Palakkad district.

The first case is that of a 38-year-old woman, who tested positive for the virus at the Pune Virology Lab. Over 100 people on the patient’s contact list are under the high-risk category.

Advertisement

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna. She sought treatment at three different locations, including a clinic near her home, after experiencing fever 20 days ago.

Advertisement

The second case is that of a child, who recently died. The postmortem report revealed that the child was infected with Nipah virus. An alert has been issued in three districts- Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad.

District Collectors have been instructed to make necessary arrangements for declaring containment zones if required. Helplines at both state and district levels are being activated.