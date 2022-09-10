Two murders over trivial issues in Delhi on a single day

Two separate incidents of murder taken place in two different parts of Delhi on Friday over trivial issues reflects on the declining level of tolerance in a section of the society in the National Capital.

While key accused have been arrested within a few hours after the commitment of the crime, investigation is on in the two cases.

According to a police source, in the first incident that took place in the Mangolpuri area of Outer Delhi, more than half a dozen miscreants assaulted three youths with sharp-edged weapons over the dominance in the area resulting in the death of one and seriously injuries on the other two.

In another incident of the Kotwali area, North Delhi, a fight between two vagabonds over a girl, who was being wooed by both of them, ended up with one stabbing the other to death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer Delhi, Sameer Sharma said a PCR call was received at the Mangolpuri police station on Friday evening regarding a stabbing case at K-Block of Mangolpuri from a hospital.

On reaching the hospital, a police team was informed that three persons were admitted with bullet injuries. While one of them, Armaan, has been declared dead, the other two, Monty and Fardeen, were under treatment.

In his statement, Fardeen revealed that it all started with a minor issue between him and Shahbir (Shahrukh’s Brother) over touching a bike in front of Shahrukh’s house. Later, Fardeen’s brother Monty took him to Shahrukh and Shahbir to sort out the matter amicably.

During the meeting, Monty had a heated exchange with Shahrukh who abused him. Meanwhile, Monty’s cousin Armaan also reached there. Shahrukh too called his associates, Saif, Sameer, Vineet, Karan, and Ajay Malik and attacked the three visitors with knives.

Not only this, after the incident, all the accused went to O-Block of Mangolpuri to avenge the beating of Saif’s brother Kaif by one Matthi a few days ago. However, when Matthi was not found there, they caught hold of two of his friends, Anurag and Ravi, and stabbed them.

Later, in a bid to avoid the arrest, accused Saif and Vineet got themselves admitted in a hospital with injuries. The police grew suspicious about the injuries as they appeared to be self-inflicted and arrested Shahrukh, Saif and Vineet in both the cases. Search is on to track down rest of the accused.

In another incident that happened in the area of Kotwali, a youth was stabbed to death by another one at Subhash Marg Road, near the Red Fort on Thursday night. The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

On information, a police team from the Kotwali police station reached the spot, where it was informed that one Nazim had stabbed Ajay with a knife. Further, it was revealed that they had some issue related to friendship with a girl.

The accused Nazim has been arrested by the police and the weapon used in the offence has been recovered. During inquiry, it was revealed that both the deceased and the accused were vagabonds living in the Jamna Bazar area of Kashmiri Gate.