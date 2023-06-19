Two more held in RK Puram double murder case

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the shocking murder of two sisters in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kishan alias Chaudhary (27) and Ganesh Swamy (39), both residents of sector-12 RK Puram, police said.

With the arrest of two more accused, a total of five people have been apprehended till now in connection with the case.

On Sunday, hours after the murder, the Delhi Police arrested Arjun, Michael, and Dev.

The two sisters were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram area in the early hours of June 18.

The Delhi Police tweeted, “2 women shot dead in Delhi. 2 more accused, 27-year-old Kishan and 39 year old Ganesh Swamy apprehended. Total 5 nabbed so far in connection with the case. 2 sisters, namely Pinky and Jyoti were shot dead yesterday in the RK Puram area by a few assailants over a money settlement issue.”

The victims, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), had come to visit their brother at his residence in R K Puram on June 14. According to the police, their brother, Lalit, had a financial dispute with Dev.

“Dev used to work with Lalit and had borrowed money from him. However, he started working with Sonu in the area. Last night, Lalit went to Sonu’s place to demand his money back, leading to a heated argument. Sonu and Dev later threatened Lalit,” the police said.

A few hours after this incident, around 2:30 am, Sonu, Dev, Arjun, Michael, and others gathered outside Lalit’s house, with Arjun leading the group. They began pelting stones at Lalit’s house and broke the door with an iron rod. Seeing this, Lalit’s two sisters tried to intervene and calm the situation.

“However, the assailants pulled out pistols and started firing indiscriminately. Lalit fled from the scene, while his two sisters sustained gunshot wounds and collapsed on the road,” said the police.

The police received a PCR call at around 4:30 a.m. informing them that two women had been shot in Ambedkar Basti. Pinky and Jyoti were rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, a case of attempted murder, along with sections of the Arms Act, was registered. Subsequently, section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added to the charges.

The police conducted raids at multiple locations in the area and apprehended the three accused.