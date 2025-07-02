Two-month-old finds shelter and hope through child welfare intervention

In the quiet hinterlands of Ramgarh block in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, the future of a two-month-old girl was hanging by a thread—until intervention by the district’s child welfare system gave her a new chance at life.

The infant, born into a family grappling with severe poverty and personal trauma, was presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Dumka. Her father is reportedly mentally unstable, and her mother, left to shoulder the weight of survival alone, works as a daily wage labourer. With barely enough means to feed themselves, the parents found themselves unable to care for their newborn.

Moved by the situation, newly inducted committee members Subir Kumar Bhattacharya and Kiran Tiwari invoked Section 30(1) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 to take immediate protective custody of the child. Following due procedure, they ordered her temporary placement in the Missionaries of Charity shelter home until further directions are issued.

For now, the child has found a safe haven—clean bedding, regular meals, and the warmth of caretakers in white saris who’ve devoted their lives to such causes. Yet the path ahead remains uncertain.

The District Child Protection Officer has been directed to file a Social Investigation Report (SIR) within a week. This crucial report will assess the family’s economic, emotional, and social environment to determine what is in the best interest of the child.

Those present during the proceedings included childline officials Nikku Kumar Sah and Sarojini Soren, as well as the Missionaries of Charity supervisor. Together, they formed a circle of quiet compassion in a case that could have otherwise slipped through the cracks.