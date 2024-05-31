Shelter for urban homeless at Uttarpara

To take care of the vagabonds and homeless a shelter has been set up at Uttarpara.

The welfare initiative is a joint venture between Uttarpara Municipality, National Urban Livelihood Mission, municipal affairs department and NGO Astha Jadavpur.

The Uttarpara-Kotrung Municipality chairman Dilip Yadav said, to take care of our brothers and sisters, who are homeless in the urban town, a shelter has been set up on a four-storied building, adjacent to GT Road. At present, there are 50 beds for males and an equal number for females. Every individual inmate is provided with a separate bed, bedding and a cupboard. At present there are eight inmates.

Mr Yadav added a night screening team goes around the town to spot the homeless; they are then picked up and brought under the care of a shelter home.

The Uttarpara-Kotrung Municipality takes care of the overall functioning of the shelter home. The entire funding is done by the state urban development agency (SUDA). The social welfare organization Astha takes care of food and other necessities of the inmates.

Regular medical check-up and treatment is also provided to the inmates. It is an effort to provide a homely life to our brothers and sisters on the streets without food and proper clothes, said Dilip Yadav.