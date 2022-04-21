Two minors killed in LPG cylinder blast in Darbhanga

Two minor children died in a fire incident in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m., a house in Narayanpur village under Kusheswar Sthan police caught fire due to an LPG cylinder explosion. Because it was a windy morning, the fire quickly spread to adjacent homes. More than ten homes were destroyed as a result of the accident.

Maushami Kumari (10) and Mehar Kumari (10) are the names of the deceased (8).

Firefighters arrived in the community one hour after the disaster had occurred. It took them over two hours to put out the fire. By that time, ten homes had been fully demolished.

“During the cooking of food in one of Radhe Shyam Ram’s houses, an LPG cylinder exploded. The victims were killed instantly as a result of the blast. Because the wind is blowing quite hard in North Bihar, the fire spread to neighbouring houses as well. The residents have attempted to extinguish the fire. After fire engines arrived in the village, it was eventually put out “Kusheshwar Asthan police station SHO Manish Kumar stated.

“The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Compensation has also been started by the district administration for the victims “Kumar stated his opinion.

(with inputs from IANS)