Two ministers quit Kerala cabinet

Kerala Congress (B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar and Congress(S) leader Kadannappalli Ramachandran are set to take oath as Kerala cabinet ministers on December 29 with transport minister Antony Raju and ports minister Ahamed Devarkovil have resigned from the Pinarayi Vijayan ministry.

Antony Raju and Ahmed Dervarkovil called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence Cliff House on Sunday and submitted their resignations.

Following this, a meeting of the LDF formally decided to induct Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappally Ramachandran into the cabinet. LDF convener EP Jayarajan told reporters that Ganesh and Kandanappally will be sworn in on December 29 afternoon.

“The induction of Ganesh Kumar and Kadannapally Ramachandran is part of a prior agreement within the LDF. Their portfolios will be decided by the Chief Minister,” EP Jayarajan said.

Ganesh Kumar is expected to get the Transport portfolio, currently held by Antony Raju, and Kadannappalli Ramachandran is likely to be given the Ports, Museum, Archaeology and Archives portfolios held by Devarkovil.

The entry of Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappally Ramachandran into the cabinet after two and a half years is part of a power-sharing agreement decided earlier within the LDF.

As per the agreement, Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) and Antony Raju of Janadhipathya Kerala Congress will resign from the Vijayan government after two and a half years in order to pave the way for KB Ganesh Kumar and Ramachandran Kadannappally to occupy their positions in the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader VD Satheesan has come out against Ganesh Kumar’s induction into the ministry stating that he was the chief conspirator in defaming former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. He urged the LDF leaders to desist from the decision.Satheesan said the UDF will boycott the oath taking ceremony.