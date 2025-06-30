Two Maoists neutralised in Odisha after gun battle

The security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Monday neutralised two Area Commander Members (ACMs) of a banned Maoist outfit in inaccessible hilly terrains of the left-wing extremism-affected district.

Acting on intelligence feedback, the District Voluntary Force (DVF), a special constabulary unit of the Odisha Police, carried out a special operation to flush out the Maoists from their hideouts.

The combing operation by DVF met with stiff resistance from the banned outfit, with Maoists opening fire at the security forces. It led to the outbreak of a gun battle in the afternoon, which resulted in the gunning down of two ACM members, said a senior police official.

The deceased Red Rebels were identified as Manku and Chandan.

The movement of the outlawed Maoists was tracked at around noon. Later, they were asked to surrender. Instead, they retaliated, forcing the security forces to open fire at them.

A huge cache of arms and live ammunition has been seized during the combing operation, police said.

”We are appealing that the Maoists shun violence and return to the mainstream,” Director General of Police, Y B Khurania said.

Those who surrender and return to the mainstream will be properly rehabilitated and will receive monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the government of Odisha.

They will also get financial assistance for building houses, pursuing studies, and getting training in a trade, vocation of their choice, he added.