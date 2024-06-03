Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K

Two top terrorist commanders of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in North Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

The killed terrorists have been identified as LeT’s Kashmir Valley operational commander Riyaz Shethri and his associate Rayees Dar.

Shethri had been active since 2015 and was categorized as ‘A+’ for his role in more than 20 terror-related incidents, including targeted killings, grenade attacks, and terror recruitment, police said, adding that he had a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head.

“Bodies of the two terrorists have been recovered,” Kashmir’s IGP V K Birdi said.

The encounter between security forces and the ultras had started early morning in the Nihama area of district Pulwama. Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.