Two killed, six injured in rain-related mishaps in Rajasthan

At least two persons were killed and six others injured in rain related mishaps while more than 30 people trapped in rivers or rivulets in spate were rescued by the SDRF and Civil Defence sleuths in Rajasthan on Monday.

A 27-year-old youth swept away in a drain in the Mansarovar area of the capital city here on Monday even as widespread heavy downpour disrupted normal life in many towns including the Pink City, Baran, Sikar, Churu and Alwar during the past 24 hours.

The body of the youth identified as Kapil (27) was recovered by a joint team of the SDRF and Civil Defence in the 3-hour search operation in the nullah.

In Churu town, a rain-soaked portion of the balcony of a haveli broke, killing a 60-year-old local under the debris. Six persons sustained injuries in the incident, police reports reached here stated.

Meanwhile, around 30 shepherds, all members of Rabari community, trapped in the seasonal river of Jalwada – Peetampura in Kisanganj block of the Baran district were rescued by SRDF sleuths. The rescuers also saved a large number of their cattle (goats -sheep).

Likewise, three youths were rescued from being flown in strong current of the Parvati river in Atru town of the Baran district.

Earlier, three members of a family died on Saturday last when their car was trapped amid spating Atiya rivulet of Karvad region of Jodhpur.

Heavy rain has been lashing most parts of the state for the past three days as the Monsoon this year has reached the desert state more than a week ahead of its normal date.

Meanwhile, the weather office issued a rain alert for as many as 27 districts for Monday and Tuesday. Most of the districts of the state have so far received downpour almost 90 to 100 per cent more as compared to normal average data for the month of June.