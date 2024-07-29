Two killed as truck rams into car in Telangana

Son allegedly murders mother, hides body in Maheshtala house
Two persons were killed and five were injured when a truck rammed into a car in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Monday, police said.
The accident occurred on the Zahirabad-Bidar highway near Huselli village in Nyalkal mandal of Sangareddy district.
A car driver and a woman died in the collision. Five others, who were injured, have been admitted to a government-run hospital at Zahirabad.
According to the police, the deceased were identified as residents of Bidar in Karnataka.
In another accident in Medak district, a municipal worker was killed and a 10-year-old child was injured.
The accident occurred in Vaddera Colony in Medak town when a speeding car knocked down a sanitation worker sweeping the road. The deceased was identified as Maisaiah (50). The child, who was injured, has been admitted to a hospital.
The driver, who was driving the car, escaped after the accident leaving behind the vehicle. Police have launched a hunt for the accused.
