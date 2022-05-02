Two killed, 24 injured in two road accidents in Bihar

A speeding truck smashed into a house in Bihar’s Supaul district, killing two children and gravely injuring several more, On Monday morning

At Gaghar village, on the NH 327E Pipra-Triveniganj road, an accident occurred. The victims were sound asleep in their roadside house.

Anil Ram is the owner of the property. Shrawan Kumar (5) and Saraswati Kumari (7), Anil Ram’s son and daughter, have been identified as the victims. His wife Ranjana Devi and three-year-old son Laxman Kumar were critically injured and are being treated at Supaul Sadar hospital. The bodies have been taken for a post-mortem examination. The truck’s rogue driver and helper are on the run.

In a separate incident late Sunday night in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, 20 people, including children, were injured when a speeding automobile slammed into them.

Around 11 p.m., an accident occurred on the Vaishali-Muzaffarpur route in Ufraul village, which is under the Saraiya police station. After crashing into a pit, the automobile toppled.

The incident occurred while family members and relatives of Sudhir Thakur, a villager, were on their way to the adjacent temple for “Navtan Puja.” They were walking down the road when they were slammed by a speeding car, and as a result, they fell into the pit.

The car’s two occupants, who were supposedly inebriated, were beaten up by the victims’ furious relatives. They also wrecked the vehicle.

The injured were admitted to the common health centre in Saraiya.

However, the local police of Saraiya claimed that the driver was not in a drunken state. He lost control of the vehicle as he dozed off while driving the car.

“We have arrested both the accused. They were also injured in the accident. The driver of the vehicle has been booked for rash and negligent driving,” said an investigating officer of Saraiya police station.

(with inputs from IANS)