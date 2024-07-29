Two kaanwariyas killed as tanker hits trolley in MP

Two Kaanwariyas were killed and 15 others seriously injured in Madhya Pradesh when a tanker hit the tractor-trolley they were travelling in early Monday morning. Following the incident, irate kaanwariyas blocked the Mumbai-Agra National Highway near Morena.

According to the police, the incident occurred near the Devri village in Morena. The deceased Kaanwariyas were identified as Chhotu Sharma (37) and Ashu Sharma (26), maternal uncle and nephew, respectively, who belonged to the village Sihoniya.

The speeding tanker hit the tractor-trolley head-on. At least 15 other kaanwariyas travelling the trolley sustained serious injuries. Two critically injured were referred to a hospital in Gwalior.

Advertisement

Enraged by the incident, many kaanwariyas, along with villagers, resorted to road blockade sitting on the highway. Senior police officials, along with a heavy police force, reached the spot. The police officials managed to pacify the kaanwariyas and subsequently, the blockade on the highway was cleared.