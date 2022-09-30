Follow Us:
Two JeM terrorists killed in Baramulla

A joint team of army and police also recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and grenades from Nowshera Nard village near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Gurez area.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | September 30, 2022 10:48 pm

September-30, 2022-PATTAN-BARAMULLA: joint team of Army, CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of police launched a Cordon-and-Search operation in Yedipora village in Pattan area of north Kashmirýs Baramulla district on Friday 30 September 2022 after receiving information about the presence of suspected hiding militants in Yedipora village in Pattan . Two Maish-I-Mouhammad local militants were killed in a gunfight between security forces and militants at Yedipora village in Pattan Photo/Mohammad Amin War

Two heavily armed terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who had nefarious design to attack Army’s the ongoing ‘Agniveer’ recruitment rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, were killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Rayees Mohammad Bhat said the terrorists had come to disrupt the ongoing Army’s recruitment rally.

Police received the input about the presence of terrorists in Yedipora village in the morning, said the SSP.

A joint team of Baramulla Police and the Army launched a search operation in the area. During searches, the hiding terrorists fired upon the search party from a residential house, which was retaliated, triggering off an encounter. Both terrorists were killed in the encounter.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Army and the police in the northern district of Bandipura recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and grenades that were hidden in Nowshera Nard village near the Line of Control (LOC) in Gurez area.

The recovery included 7 AK-47 rifles, two pistols, 21 AK-magazines, 1190 rounds, 132 pistol rounds, 13 grenades and other objectionable materials, police said.

