Two jawans injured in IED blast amid intense anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh

One of the most ambitious anti-Maoist offensives in recent years is underway in the rugged Karregutta hills of the Bijapur district, deep within the forested trijunction of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Now in its 14th day, the sweeping operation marks a significant push by security forces to reclaim long-held Maoist strongholds and dismantle the insurgency’s inter-state network.

On Monday, the high stakes operation encountered resistance when two jawans of the Special Task Force (STF), identified as Thansingh and Amit Pandey, were injured by a pressure-activated improvised explosive device (IED) during a combing operation. The blast occurred in Karregutta, a densely forested section of Bijapur, where Maoists had planted explosives along patrol routes. Both jawans were swiftly evacuated to the district hospital and are reported to be in stable condition, with injuries to their legs.

More than 4,000 personnel from the Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and District Reserve Guard (DRG) are participating in the operation that has seen security forces encircle the Karregutta region, long regarded as a Maoist sanctuary. With boots on the ground and drones in the sky, the offensive marked a determined effort to dismantle what was once described as a “liberated zone” under Maoist control.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Home Minister Vijay Sharma are personally monitoring the operation. Speaking from Raipur, Sharma reiterated that there would be “no rollback, no negotiations” with insurgents. “This operation will persist until Maoists surrender or are neutralized. Their appeal for a ceasefire is a tactical delay. We are determined to restore full sovereignty over these regions,” he said.

The timing of the offensive coincides with the Centre’s declared aim of eliminating Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026, a target reaffirmed earlier this year by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Complementing the security push is a revised surrender and rehabilitation policy offering monetary incentives, vocational training, and assured employment to those renouncing violence and reintegrating into civilian life.

Since the beginning of 2025, Chhattisgarh has recorded a noticeable increase in insurgent surrenders. According to police figures, at least 87 Maoists have surrendered in the first four months of the year, an increase of 34 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. Additionally, 23 Maoists have been killed in encounters this year, reflecting growing momentum in counterinsurgency efforts. Bijapur alone accounts for nearly 41 per cent of all Maoist related violence in the state thus far.

The terrain remains treacherous. The IED blast serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by concealed explosives, a signature tactic of Maoist guerrilla warfare. Over 62 per cent of security force casualties in Bastar this year have resulted from IED attacks. To counter these threats, security forces have deployed bomb disposal units equipped with terrain-adaptive tools capable of navigating the forest floor.

The forest canopy continues to dry under the rising summer heat, increasing both visibility and vulnerability. Security forces remain focused on consolidating recent gains and minimizing civilian casualties in this fragile tribal region. The weeks ahead will reveal not only the outcome of the Karregutta offensive but also the time and resources required to bring an end to the Maoist insurgency in India’s tribal heartland.