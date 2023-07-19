Two heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists killed in Kashmir

Two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists were on Wednesday morning killed in an infiltration bid in the Machhal sector along the Line of Control (LOC) of North Kashmir’s Kupwara.

In another targeted attack, terrorists last night fired and injured two migrant labourers in South Kashmir’s Anantnag. The injured labourers were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Giving details of the Kupwara encounter, police said that in a joint operation by Army, BSF and J&K Police, two terrorists have been killed. Bodies of terrorists along with arms and ammunition have been recovered.

Four AK Rifles, six hand-grenades and other war-like stores have been recovered from the possession of the dead terrorists.

A BSF spokesman said on specific intelligence of BSF a joint operation was launched and an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops at the LOC.

Pakistan Army-backed infiltration bids by terrorists have been intensified in Jammu and Kashmir. Six terrorists have been killed in the Poonch sector of the Jammu division during the past two days.

Taking advantage of bad weather and forest foliage, terrorists have been making attempts to infiltrate through the LOC. Such infiltration attempts indicate that Pakistani agencies were trying to revive terrorism in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu.