Two hardcore Pak terrorists, another soldier killed in Rajouri encounter

Security forces on Thursday killed two hardcore Pakistani terrorists in a fierce gunfight in the Kalakote forest area of Jammu’s Rajouri district.

Another jawan died on Thursday in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces. This has taken the number of total Army personnel killed since yesterday to five.

Four Army personnel were killed on Wednesday, including two captains and two jawans. An Army major and two soldiers were injured in the gunfight and they were later shifted to the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur.

Advertisement

The Army has identified the martyred soldiers as Captain MV Pranjal (Mangalore, Karnataka), Captain Shubham Gupta (Agra), Havaldar Abdul Majid (Ajote, Poonch), Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht (Nainital, Uttrakhand) and Paratrooper Sachin Laur (Aligarh, UP).

Wreath-laying ceremony for the martyred soldiers will be held here on Friday.

Among the two killed terrorists one was trained on Pakistan and Afghan fronts.

An Army source identified the terrorist as Quari whose photograph with a family in the Rajouri area in whose house he was taking shelter has also surfaced.

He said the hardcore terrorist killed is a Pakistan national. He has been trained on the Pakistan and Afghan Fronts.

Quari was a highly ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who was active in Rajouri-Poonch alongwith his group from past one year. He is also believed to be the mastermind of Dangri and Kandi terror attacks. Seven innocent civilians were gunned down by terrorists in a targeted attack in Dangri.

Quari was sent to revive terrorism in the region and he was expert in IEDs, operating and hiding from Caves and was also a trained Sniper.