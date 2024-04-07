Two girls kidnapped from West Bengal rescued from Delhi’s Seelampur

Two girls, including a minor, who were allegedly kidnapped from West Bengal and brought to North East Delhi’s Seelampur area, have been rescued by the West Bengal Police with the assistance of the Delhi Police.

According to a senior police official, combined teams of the two-state police departments have arrested two accused, a husband-wife duo, for allegedly being involved in the kidnapping of the two girls. They were identified as Haseen Ali and Manjila Bibi, both residents of North Pargana, West Bengal.

The West Bengal Police had approached the Delhi Police’ Seelampur Police Station, seeking assistance in the investigation of a case registered on March 14 this year at Joya Nagar, West Bengal, with regard to a kidnapping of a minor girl.

Advertisement

With the arrest made in the case another girl was also rescued along with the minor, the police added.

Both the girls were medically examined and provided safe shelter by the police.

They were being counseled and would also be produced before the Child Welfare Committee, a senior police official said.

Further probe is being conducted in the case by the West Bengal Police, while all possible assistance is being provided by the Delhi Police in this regard.

The police are also finding out about the other girl who was rescued along with the minor.