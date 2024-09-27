Two get death sentence for murdering 4 in Uttar Pradesh

A local court has pronounced death sentence to two persons, convicted for murdering four people including a woman and her 3 children in the district in 2021.

Additional Sessions Judge (First) Pawan Kumar Sharma on Friday sentenced two convicts to death for the murder of the woman along with her one son and two daughters. They were declared guilty two days ago.

The matter is of September 12, 2021 when the village head of Madhavpur of Fakharpur area had given written information to the police that at around 5 am some people of the village told him that the body of a woman, aged 35 years, was lying in the sugarcane field in front of Yadavpuri culvert. Next to it, the body of a five-year-old girl was lying in the paddy field.

Bechan, a resident of Tulapurwa of Gajadharpur, also informed the police that at 7.30 in the morning, when he was going to Basantapurwa, there was a crowd near the canal culvert, where two bodies of a girl, aged eight years, and a five-year old boy were found.

The then Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh took the incident seriously and got it investigated. Police collected all four bodies from both the places and took legal action and the deceased were identified as 35-year-old Marikashi Katyan, resident of Maharashtra, her eight-year-old daughter Rajati, five-year-old Soundarya and six-year-old Joseph.

In this incident, Nanku and Salman, residents of Telianpurwa of Fakharpur, and one other person were arrested. The case of Nanku and Salman was tried in this court, while the trial of another one is going on in the Children’s Court.

At present, both have been found guilty and given death sentenced. Dispute over property was said to be the reason for the crime.