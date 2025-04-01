Two drivers burnt alive, 5 injured in Jharkhand train crash

A horrific train accident occurred in Barhait, Sahibganj district, Jharkhand, at around 3:30 AM on Tuesday when two coal-laden freight trains collided head-on. The crash resulted in the tragic death of two drivers, who were burnt alive, while five others sustained severe injuries.

The accident has caused significant financial losses to the railway, and traffic on this route has been temporarily suspended.

According to reports, a coal-laden freight train traveling from Lalmatia, Godda, to NTPC Farakka, West Bengal, crashed into an empty stationary freight train on the loop line early Tuesday. The impact of the collision was so intense that both engines caught fire and were severely damaged. The accident created chaos at the site, with local residents and railway workers rushing to assist in the rescue operations.

The accident claimed the lives of Ambuj Mahato (from Bokaro, Jharkhand) and Kaleshwar Mal (from West Bengal), who were the drivers of the empty freight train. Meanwhile, the driver of the other train, G K Nath, along with five workers—Uday Mandal, Israul Sheikh, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Ghosh, and Shahid—sustained severe burns.

All the injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Barhait for treatment, where some are reported to be in critical condition.

Upon receiving information about the accident, railway and NTPC officials quickly arrived at the scene.

The fire brigade teams worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames engulfing the engine. According to eyewitnesses, the fire was so intense that both engines were completely destroyed, and five wagons derailed due to the impact.

Given the severity of the incident, railway authorities have ordered a high-level investigation. Initial findings suggest that both freight trains ended up on the same track due to a possible operational error, leading to the crash. Officials have stated that restoring train operations may take two to three days as the damaged track has to be repaired.

Meanwhile, the railway department is actively investigating the cause of the accident.

The accident has resulted in financial losses amounting to crores of rupees for the Indian Railways. The railway administration has announced compensation for the families of the deceased and assured strict action against those found responsible for the mishap.

This tragic accident has once again raised concerns about railway safety in Jharkhand. In a previous incident, anti-social elements had triggered a bomb explosion on an NTPC railway track, causing a coal-laden train to derail. It remains to be seen what steps the railway administration will take to prevent such accidents in the future.