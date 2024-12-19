Two dead, 77 rescued as ferry capsizes off Mumbai coast; search underway for missing people

A ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, leaving two persons dead. Around 77 people were rescued, and search operations are ongoing for five others who remain missing, officials said.

According to officials, the ferry, carrying 85 people, including five crew members, was en route to Elephanta Island when the incident occurred near Uran, Karanja, around 6.30 pm.

Two bodies have been recovered, and the search operation is being carried out by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships.

“77 people have been rescued while two bodies have been recovered in the ferry accident off the coast of Mumbai,” Coast Guard said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there were a total of 85 passengers onboard, including the crew. “Five are missing. The five rescued and admitted to the hospital are in critical condition. The rest are stable,” BMC officials said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, “We have received reports of an accident involving the boat Nilkamal, which was heading toward Elephanta. Boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, Port, and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance. We are in constant touch with the district and police administration, and fortunately, most of the passengers have been rescued. However, rescue operations are still ongoing. Orders have been given to the district administration to deploy all necessary resources for the operation.”

Fadnavis further said, “Preliminary information suggests that 5 to 7 people are still missing. I will make a statement in the House as soon as I receive more detailed information. The boat left for Elephanta around 3:15 pm.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to expedite the rescue operations, which were launched by the Indian Coast Guard and local police.

“Deputy CM Shinde took information about the rescue operations from the Mumbai City and Raigad District Collectors. Giving instructions to speed up the rescue operations with the help of the Navy, JNPT, Coast Guard and local fishing boats, Deputy Chief Minister Mr Shinde told the system,” Deputy Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“Upon receiving information about the accident of the ferry boat going to Elephanta, Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Shinde contacted Raigad District Collector Kisan Jawale and Mumbai City District Collector Sanjay Yadav over the phone and inquired about the rescue operations. At the same time, he also spoke to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ports) Sudhakar Pathare over the phone and inquired about the information,” the statement added.

Further details are awaited.