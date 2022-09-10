Two dead, 2 missing after snake boat capsizes in Kerala’s Achankovil river

Two persons died while two others went missing after Chennithala palliyodam(snake boat) capsized in Acankovil river at Valiyaperubuzha Kadavu near Mavelikkara in Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 a.m, when the palliyodam was on its way to participate in the Aranmula Uthrattadi Vallamkali(boat race).

There were 50 persons in the palliyodam when it capsized. The deceased were identified as Adithyan(17) of Chennithala and Cherukol native Bineesh. Their bodies were recovered by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The ‘Palliyodam’ was to participate in the Aranmula Uthrattathi boat race, which is scheduled to take place on the Pampa river near Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy temple in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday.

A team of scuba divers are leading the search to find the missing persons. However, the heavy currents in the river is hindering the rescue mission.