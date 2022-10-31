Two-day conference of CAIT to commence in Delhi Tuesday

A two-day national traders’ conference of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is starting in Delhi on Tuesday. More than 150 trade leaders from all the states of the country will participate in the conference along with more than 100 trade leaders of various major traders’ associations of Delhi.

The trade leaders have already started landing in Delhi to take part in the conference.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that Gopashtami will be celebrated across the country tomorrow. Keeping this in mind, a pooja will be organised by the trade leaders of the country before the meeting where the holy cow will be worshipped with all the Vedic rituals.

Home Minister Amit Shah has, on Monday, administered the resolve to keep the national unity intact on National Unity Day from Gujarat. Accordingly the trade leaders of the country will also take said oath tomorrow at the beginning of the conference.

Khandelwal said many types of challenges have arisen in front of traders across the country. The entanglement of the GST, the problems of the Food Safety Standard Act, various types of licenses imposed on businesses and many more laws to be implemented, which many have either become irrelevant in the current business environment, while many laws need to be amended according to time, the arbitrariness of officials, various types of irrelevant notices issued to the trades and the rapidly decreasing business due to e-commerce have gripped the traders from all sides. Convenience and ease of doing business have become extremely difficult. After discussing all these topics seriously, the strategy for launching a national movement will also be decided at the conference.

He said a special session has been called in the conference yesterday on the business problems of Delhi in which Master Plan 2041, sealing and Demolition, Arbitrary of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, problems created by the Delhi Government and DDA for the traders etc will be discussed and will launch an agitation across Delhi, in order to save the traders from the terror of foreign e-commerce companies, CAIT will soon have its own e-commerce portal for traders. *BharatImart* is to be launched soon. It will also be discussed in detail with the business leaders across the country.