Two-day ‘Arogya Manthan’ event in Delhi from September 25

The National Health Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) are organizing “Arogya Manthan” to celebrate five years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and two years of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The two-day event, which will be held on September 25-26 at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, will see discussions and deliberations on challenges, trends, and best practices related to the two schemes.

The Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, will deliver the keynote address at the valedictory session of Arogya Manthan 2023.

There will be an inaugural session followed by a plenary session on “Universal Health Coverage, Convergence and Digital Health”, besides various other sessions related to implementation of the two flagship schemes.

The event will see active participation from other dignitaries, including policymakers from states and Union territories (UTs), national experts from the healthcare sector along with representatives from academia, thinktanks, industry, and media.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY was launched on September 23, 2018. With 5.5 crore free hospitalizations worth Rs 69,000 crore, the scheme has not only ensured good health for crores of poor and downtrodden families but has also protected their families from catastrophic healthcare expenditure.

Over the last two years more than 45 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) have been created. Further, more than 30 crore health records have been linked to these ABHA accounts. Scheme aims at leveraging digital technologies to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Both the flagship healthcare schemes aim to provide accessible, available, affordable, and scalable healthcare to achieve the vision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in India.