Two cops among 5 employees sacked on terror link charge

Two policemen are among five government employees sacked by the J&K administration on Wednesday on charges of terror links.

The termination orders stated that the employees were sacked under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution of India. According to the provision, no inquiry may be initiated before sacking an employee.

The sacked employees include Pulwama police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir, a computer operator in the revenue department Ghulam Hassan Parray from Srinagar, teacher Arshid Ahmad from Awantipora, Baramulla Police constable Shahid Hussain Rather, and nursing orderly of the health department Sharafat Ahmad Khan from Kupwara.

The J&K government has in the past few months terminated the services of several employees because of security concerns. Several government teachers, cops, and other officials have been sacked.

Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was sacked a few months ago. He was working as a research officer at the Sher-e-Kashmir convention centre in Srinagar. His appointment to the post during PDP–BJP regime had triggered a controversy.