The police in Noida had taken two class 12 students into custody for circulating a fake official order stating that schools would remain closed for two days, officials said on Thursday. The two students were later granted bail.

Two students of a government inter-college, aged 16 years, were apprehended on Monday and were later released on Wednesday, the officials said.

“They were produced before the juvenile justice board which granted them bail considering the case was not criminal and would impact their future,” a district official said.

The students had forged the signature of District Magistrate BN Singh on the order saying that the schools will remain closed on December 23 and 24 as well.

On the issue, BN Singh said, “There is need for a discussion within the society over the misuse of Information Technology by students.”

“Information Technology has done us a lot of help but also created some problems. It is pertinent that the society now discusses whether such acts are ethically and legally right,” he said.

Scores of children had staged a sit-in outside his office demanding forgiveness for the actions of their classmates.

Last week the schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar were ordered to remain shut last week due to intense cold weather and anti-CAA protests.

