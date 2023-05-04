Two charred, five injured in hotel fire in J&K

Two persons were charred while five others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a private hotel at a tourist resort of Sanasar near Patnitop in the Ramban district of Jammu & Kashmir early on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame while the police and locals joined in rescue operation.

One person killed in the incident has been identified as Raman kumar of Samba while the identity of the other deceased is yet be known. The injured are: Anil kumar of Doda district, Kishor Kumar of Reason district, Varinder singh of Chenani in Udhampur and Amit Sharma of Marmat Doda.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident by Mussarat Islam, deputy commissioner (DC) of Ramban.

According to the DC, the fire broke out in Hotel Maa Shanti. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The DC visited Sanasar for a firsthand appraisal of the incident in the presence of ADC Ramban. He ordered Additional Deputy Commissioner Harbans Sharma to conduct an inquiry into the mishap and submit a report by 11 May. Tehsildar Batote and an officer of the Fire & Emergency Services shall assist the inquiry officer.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. He conveyed his condolences to the kin of those who have died in the accident and the injured.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to fire incident at a hotel in Sanasar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor spoke to the deputy commissioner and directed him to provide all assistance to the kin of victims.