The police on Monday detained two BJP leaders who are accused of having enacted the drama of terror attack at them on Friday last in a bid to get their security level enhanced and also get the attention of the top leadership of the party.

The police held an enquiry into the firing instance in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and reportedly found that the BJP leader enacted the drama of a terrorist attack at him.

The police have arrested BJP leader Ishfaq Ahmad Mir and the BJP spokesperson Basharat Ahmad along with their two security guards.

The BJP has also started its own enquiry into the incident.

A BJP leader claimed that both Ishfaq Ahmad Mir and Basharat Ahmad had gone to village Gulgam on Friday evening for relief distribution.

The BJP has appointed senior leader GM Mir as inquiry officer and has also suspended Kupwara district president Mohammad Shafi Mir, who is the father of Ishfaq.