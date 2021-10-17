Two Bihari labourers shot dead by terrorists, one injured

Two labourers from Bihar were shot dead in the Wanpoh locality of Anantnag on Sunday evening as terrorists continued targeting non-Kashmiris in the valley. Another Bihari labourer was critically injured and has been rushed to hospital for treatment.

Reports said that terrorists barged into a house in which Bihari labourers were residing and indiscriminately opened fire injuring three persons. Two of them died on the spot as they received multiple bullets.

The killed have been identified as Raja Rishi Dev and Joginder. The injured has been identified as Chun Chun Dev.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched search for the terrorists.

Labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are these days engaged by orchardists in Kashmir to pluck apple and pack it in boxes.

Terrorists had on Saturday shot a Bihari street vendor and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh.

Security has been tightened across Kashmir in view of the string of terror attacks at civilians.

National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah has condemned the killing of civilians.