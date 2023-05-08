Two Bihari cops of TN cadre to enter poll fray in Bihar

Two senior IPS officers of Tamil Nadu cadre having experience of nearly three decades have decided to play their second innings in politics. Both are natives of Bihar.

Braj Kishor Ravi, IPS officer of 1989 batch, currently posted as the Director General of Police

(DGP), Civil Defence and Home Guards, is due to superannuation in December 2023.

“I have been in the echelons of power bureaucracy and security for over three decades,” says Ravi while talking to The Statesmen on phone from Chennai on Sunday evening.

Born in the family of freedom fighters, he has now decided to give back to the society by contesting Lok Sabha election in 2024 on Mahagathbandhan ticket. “I have been nurturing my constituency for the last couple of years by frequently visiting and meeting the people,” he disclosed.

“I am passionate about upliftment and empowerment of the marginalised. I am closely associated with The Roots, Bihar Foundation and Jaikal Deonandan Foundation, Rosera in Samastipur district,” Ravi told The Statesman.

His father late Tul Mohan Ram was a former MP (1962-1977) an agriculturist as well as freedom fighter. “I was exposed to an exceptionally rich political and agricultural environment at an early stage,” Ravi, who has served SPs of Thanjavur and Virudhunagar in his early career, said.

A native of Mahishi village in Saharsa district has done his BA in Sociology from Patna University and PostGraduate from the Delhi School of Economics, New Delhi.

“I have had the honour of representing India in the UN peacekeeping force in the aftermath of Bosnia Civil War,” he said and added that he has some old linkages with the top party leadership in the Mahagathbandhan.

Another senior IPS officer of TN cadre Karuna Sagar (1991 batch) now retired has joined the RJD in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and has started preparing for his forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Sagar a native of Dhanarua village in Patna district and is a messiah for the local people.

According to the RJD sources, Sagar is likely to contest from Jehanabad Parliamentary constituency. He has already retired as DGP, Welfare, on March 31,2023.

The civic society of Jehanabad has already given him a civic reception recently for his coming back to his roots for rendering the service of the people. He did a lot of work during the most difficult times of Covid lockdown by supplying all essential items like oximeter essential medicines.

The local residents have high hopes from him as a police officer in restoring peace and harmony in the land of Buddha. Both of these police officers have worked under the leadership of four CMs of Tamil Nadu during their entire career.