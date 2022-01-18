Two B’desh nationals who inadvertently crossed border handed over to BGB

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said it has handed over two Bangladeshi nationals to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday as a goodwill gesture.

According to the officials of the North Bengal Frontier, on January 16, troops of border outpost deployed on India-Bangladesh border in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals — Md Rifat Hassan (13) and Md Ruhal Amin (14) — both from Aliahat village in Dinajpur district of Bangladesh.

During questioning, it was learnt that they had inadvertently crossed the International Border.

Later, the BSF contacted the Border Guard Bangladesh and handed over the apprehended Bangladeshi Nationals to them in a Flag Meeting as a goodwill gesture.

The officials of the troops of battalions under North Bengal Frontier BSF deployed on the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal are not only maintaining alertness of the highest order along the international border and thwarting every possible attempt of miscreants to execute their nefarious design of smuggling and infiltrations but also making efforts to maintain good relations with the neighbouring country.

They said that during the last year, a total of 29 Bangladeshi nationals inadvertently crossed the international border from different bordering areas of North Bengal Frontier and all of them were handed over to BGB as a goodwill gesture.