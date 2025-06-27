Two Azad loyalists rejoin Congress in J&K

Two former Jammu and Kashmir ministers — Taj Mohiuddin and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori — rejoined the Congress after a brief stint in Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

Advertisement

Kupwara’s DDC vice-chairman Haji Farooq Mir Lolabi, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla, also joined the grand old party.

Advertisement

Mohiuddin and Saroori were trusted lieutenants of DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad.

They were welcomed into the party by the AICC General Secretary Dr Sayeed Naseer Hussain, JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra and AICC General Secretary and CLP Leader GA Mir.

Mohiuddin, a former legislator from the Uri Assembly segment in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, quit the Congress in August 2022 to join the DPAP when Azad quit the Congress.

Later in August 2024, Mohiuddin quit the DPAP and unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls last year as an Independent candidate.

Saroori, who also quit the Congress in August 2022 to join the DPAP, left Azad’s party after he was denied a mandate to contest from Inderwal. He unsuccessfully contested the seat.

The Senior Congress leaders expressed great satisfaction over their re-joining. The leaders hoped that their rejoining will further strengthen Congress.

They also expressed full faith under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, LOP Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary Syed Naseer Hussain, JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra, CLP Leader GA Mir and hailed their leadership qualities. They vowed to work harder to further strengthen the Congress in the Union territory.