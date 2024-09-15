Two arrested for robbing women by impersonating police, army personnel

Two people were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman by impersonating police and Army personnel, Police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as 28-year-old Mohammad Shahrukh and 38-year-old Satish Jaishwal, said a police official.

According to the police, a lady filed a complaint of cheating at Kamla Market police station on September 6.

The complainant stated that on the day the fraud took place, she was waiting at a bus stop, where one of the accused approached her in a car and asked directions about Kapashera while another accused, standing at the bus stop replied that he knew the route and he was also going towards Kapashera border.

The accused impersonating as police and Army personnel lured the complainant to get into the car for a free ride till Kapashera border.

During the ride, the lady was robbed off her mangalsutra along with an ATM card by the accusers.

The cops stated that they identified the suspects by reviewing CCTV footage and tracing the car’s owner.

Both men are now in custody awaiting further legal action, added cops.