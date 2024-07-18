Two Army soldiers injured as terrorists attack security camp in Doda

At least two Army soldiers were injured early Thursday when terrorists attacked a temporary security camp that was established in the Katisgarh area of the Doda district following the recent killing of four soldiers in an ambush.

Officials said the attack at the camp came at about 2 am. This was followed by a brief encounter but the terrorists managed to escape.

The temporary camp was set up in a school in Jaddan Bata for the search operations. The gunfight was part of the larger search operation that has been launched following the killing of four soldiers, including a Captain, by terrorists in the nearby Dessa forest area on Monday.

A massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.

Meanwhile, after observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district, the Army opened fire.

Further details are awaited.