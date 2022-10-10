Twitter war in Telangana over map in party posters by BRS

A twitter row has irrupted in Telangana over map of India depicted by ruling party’s posters. Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government seems to have come on the back foot as the opposition BJP MP has termed it an insult to the Constitution.

Member of Lok Sabha from the Nizamabad constituency, Arvind Dharmapuri alleged that BRS has displayed the wrong map of India and termed it as an insult to the Constitution and integrity of India.

BRS is the newly given name to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti with a pan India ambitions of the party.

The BJP MP took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture of the hoarding put up at Somajiguda, in Hyderabad which it alleged depicted “wrong” map of the country.

The hoarding with India’s map and a picture of Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao was put up by some local leaders of BRS.

Dharmapuri mentioned that Article 1 of The Constitution of India, defined the territory of India. According to the Article, entire Jammu & Kashmir is part of India.

The BJP MP took a jibe on CM KCR , that by removing Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from the Indian map, KCR is backing Pakistan. He wrote that this map is promoted and supported by Pakistan.

“Is KCR following the legacy of Nizam who wanted to merge erstwhile Hyderabad State with Pakistan? Is this the motive behind launching the national party,” questioned Dharampuri.

KCR की BRS पार्टी ने भारत के नक़्शे को गलत दिखाया हैं! यह हमारे भारत के संविधान और अखंडता का अपमान हैं। Acc. to Article 1 of The Constitution of India, territory of our country is defined and entire Jammu & Kashmir is part of India.

(1/2)

Earlier, BJP supporter Sagar Goud posted the picture of hoarding along with his tweet tagging the Hyderabad Police. He demanded registering of a case in this regard.

Look at the India map in this poster. @cyberabadpolice can you book a case on this?

This is at Somajiguda signal.

This is at Somajiguda signal. @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/y2GD0lGgbw — 𝐒𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐮𝐝 (@Sagar4BJP) October 10, 2022

Reacting to the allegations, BRS supporter Chada Srujan Reddy said, “You need to go to eye doctor so you can see the map correctly.”