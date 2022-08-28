Twin tower project was in accordance with law when approved in 2009: Supertech

Realty firm Supertech whose multi-crore residential project — the twin towers, have been demolished in Noida’s Sector 93-A on the orders of the Supreme Court on Sunday said the building plans including the twin towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009, and were in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws of the state government.

The Supertech claimed that there was no deviation from the building plan and the building was constructed after making complete payment to the Authority.

“However, the Honourable Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers. We respect the orders of the Apex Court and are committed to implement the same,” said the Supertech.

The builder also said that they have given the delivery of over 70,000 units to home buyers and are committed to give delivery to remaining as per schedule time frame.

“We assure all our home buyers that the order of the Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue and we are committed to complete construction and deliver the flats to the allottees as per the schedule time,” read the statement further.

The twin towers – Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) – were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court society in Sector 93-A of Noida.

The towers were demolished on Sunday.