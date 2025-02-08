Turncoats sail to victory in Delhi’s electoral battle

Several prominent leaders who switched their political allegiances to the AAP and BJP have sailed to an electoral victory in the Delhi assembly elections.

The notable name among them is Kailash Gahlot, a two-time AAP MLA from Najafgarh and a cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi led Delhi governments, switched to the BJP in November last year.

He was fielded from Bijwasan by the saffron party against AAP’s Surendra Bharadwaj wherein he secured victory with a margin of 11,276 votes, polling a total of 64,951 votes, while Bharadwaj could manage only 53,675 votes.

Following his victory, Gahlot expressed his gratitude to the people, stating, “Jai Shri Ram Bijwasan Assembly, thank you from my heart. Your immense trust and support have given me the strength to serve you

with renewed energy and commitment. This victory is not just mine, but it belongs to every voter who prioritized development and good governance.”

Another leader, who received the BJP’s confidence, was Arvinder Singh Lovely, former Delhi Congress chief, who switched sides to the saffron party before 2024 general elections. He was fieldded from Gandhi Nagar, replacing incumbent BJP MLA Anil Bajpai against AAP’s Naveen Chaudhary and emerged victorious with a margin of 12,748 votes.

Similarly, Raj Kumar Chauhan, another leader who joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections dumping Congress, was nominated from the Mangolpuri seat against AAP’s Rakesh Jatav and secured a win by defeating his nearest rival by 6,255 votes.

Former AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, who switched to the BJP, contested from Chhatarpur and registered a decisive victory defeating his former party colleague Brahm Singh Tanwar with a margin of 6,239 votes.

Congress turncoat Tarwinder Singh Marwah defeated former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Jangpura and defeated Sisodia by a narrow margin of 675 votes.

Similar to BJP, two turncoats contesting on AAP tickets also emerged victorious.

Veer Singh Dhingan, who switched to the AAP from the BJP before the assembly elections registered his victory from the Seemapuri constituency defeating his former colleague, KU Rinku, a BJP nominee by a margin of 10368 votes.

Similarly, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, who joined the AAP from Congress, emerged victorious from Seelampur assembly segment. He defeated BJP’s Anil Kumar Sharma by a margin of 42,477 votes.