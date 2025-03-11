Turn Holi into a celebration of mutual brotherhood: Mayawati

Mayawati said on Tuesday that turning the festival of Holi during Ramadan into an occasion to celebrate mutual brotherhood would be in the interest of everyone.

In a social media post on X, the Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) supremo said, “Ramadan is going on at this time and in the meantime, the festival of Holi is also coming. Keeping it in view, all the state governments in the entire country including UP should convert it into mutual brotherhood, then it will be in the interest of everyone”.

“It is not right to do any politics on any issue under its guise. It is very important to take equal care of the honor of followers of all religions. It is not right to misuse the officers like done in Sambhal and they should pay special attention to law and order,” she wrote.

Ms Mayawati was reacting to a statement of Sambhal’s CO Anuj Chaudhary that whoever has problems with the colours of Holi should not come out of his house. His contention was later endorsed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Since Holi this year is coinciding with Friday, a day meant for congregatory prayers at mosques, officers have been instructed to be extra vigil.