TTE pushed to death from running train in Kerala by migrant worker

In a tragic incident, a Travelling Ticket Examiner(TTE) died after being pushed out of a running train by a migrant worker at Velappaya near Kerala’s Thrissur

TTE K Vinod , a native of Ernakulam, died after Rajanikantha, the migrant worker from Odisha, travelling in Coach S11 of Ernakulam -Patna express kicked him and pushed theTTE out of the train on Tuesday night.

The mortal remains of Vinod were found under the railway over-bridge near Mulankunnathukavu in Thrissur and has been taken to government medical college college hospital, Thrissur.

Advertisement

Other passengers and railway officials apprehended Rajanikantha and handed him over to Palakkad railway police.

Passengers in Coach 11 of the train said Rajanikantha was drunk and he was travelling without a ticket. ”When it was found that Rajanikantha was travelling without a ticket, Vinod tried to contact the railway police on escort duty. The migrant worker got agitated and kicked Vinod, who was standing near the door. In the kicking, Vinod fell out of the train,” they said.

Incidentally, TTE Vinod has acted in some movies, including Pulimurugan and Vikramadithyan.