As Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Government will not go back on the Citizenship Act, JD(U) vice president and political strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday challenged the BJP leader to “try and implement” CAA and NRC.

“Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation! (sic)” Kishor said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amit Shah, at a rally in Lucknow, had launched a scathing attack on the opposition over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and dared Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav to hold a public debate on the Act.

He further alleged the three opposition leaders of spreading misinformation on the Act.

Making a rather unfazed statement even as violent protests raged the country, Amit Shah had said: “The government is not going back on CAA. Those who want to protest may continue doing so.”

He also slammed JNU students, Left-wing specifically, by saying, “Two years ago, anti-national slogans were raised in the country. I want to ask the people of the country that whether those who raise such slogans should be jailed or not?”

“When Modiji is putting them behind the bars, Rahul and company are saying that it is their Freedom of Speech,” he further said attacking the Congress leader.

Protests against the law are continuing across the country, and it has also been legally challenged in the Supreme Court by several petitioners, including the state of Kerala. The southern state and Punjab have also moved resolutions against CAA. West Bengal is also set to move a resolution against the contentious law.

Prashant Kishor has been vocal about his stand on CAA and NRC.

Kishor has been instrumental in advising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as well the Congress to oppose CAA.

Prashant Kishor had earlier this month formally declared that the new Citizenship law or the CAA as well as the National Register for Citizens (NRC) won’t be implemented in Bihar.

The former Congress advisor had earlier in December, questioned Sonia Gandhi’s silence on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Kishor had also taken a dig at the “largely absent” Congress as protests against CAA and NRC erupted across the country.