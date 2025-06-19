Trump’s invite to Pak army chief a blow to Indian diplomacy: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s decision to invite Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir to lunch at the White House, calling it a significant setback for Indian diplomacy.

He questioned the rationale behind Trump’s gesture, given Gen Munir’s role in orchestrating inflammatory remarks that preceded the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks.

“Field Marshal Asim Munir is NOT the Head of State or Head of Government of Pakistan. He is the Chief of Army Staff. Yet he gets invited by President Trump for lunch and receives much praise. This is the same man whose atrocious and inflammatory remarks formed the immediate backdrop to the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks orchestrated by the establishment over which he presides. It is a huge blow to Indian diplomacy (and huglomacy too),” Ramesh said in a post on handle X.

President Donald Trump Wednesday hosted a private lunch at the White House for Asim Munir, the Pakistani Army Chief-turned-Field Marshal. The rare meeting had come amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, with Munir’s visit drawing attention due to Pakistan’s close ties with Tehran. According to media reports, Munir was accompanied by ISI chief Lt Gen Asim Malik during the hour-long meeting.

Ramesh’s criticism stems from the perception that Trump’s invitation and praise for Gen Munir undermine India’s efforts to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in supporting terrorism. He emphasized that Gen Munir’s position as the chief of army staff, rather than a head of state or government, makes the gesture even more unusual.

The invitation has sparked concerns about the potential impact on India-US relations and the effectiveness of Indian diplomacy in addressing terrorism-related issues. Ramesh’s remarks highlight the need for a more nuanced approach to international diplomacy, particularly when dealing with countries with a history of supporting terrorism.