Trump role in ceasefire: Congress seeks Modi’s clarification on Putin aide’s claim

Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge (Communications), Jairam Ramesh on Thursday sought a calrification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a top aide of Russian President Valdimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov, claimed that last month’s armed conflict between India and Pakistan was stopped with US President Donald Trump’s personal participation.

In a social media post on X, Ramesh wrote: “President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov has just revealed that the issue of the India-Pakistan conflict that lasted for four days was raised in a 75-minute phone conversation between President Putin and President Trump on June 4. Yuri Ushakov also revealed that President Trump played a personal role in preventing an armed conflict between India and Pakistan.”

“Will the Prime Minister Narendra Modi give any clarification on this,” the Congress leader asked.

Ushakov, while briefing local media, said that the recent armed conflict between India and Pakistan was discussed during a phone call between Trump and Putin that took place on June 4.

“They (Trump and Putin) also touched upon the Middle East and the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which was stopped with the personal participation of President Trump,” Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.

Trump was first to announce the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. It was only after his social media statement that both countries separately confirmed the development.

While Pakistan hailed Trump’s leadership for brokering peace with India, New Delhi has maintained that the cessation of firing and military action was directly negotiated between the militaries of the two countries.

The US president has since repeated his claim on several occasions, also adding he used trade to end what he claimed could have spiralled into a nuclear war.

Ever since, the Opposition Congress is targeting the Narendra Modi-led Central government for capitulating to US pressure.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi even accused Prime Minister Modi of “surrendering” under Trump’s pressure. “Trump ka ek phone aaya aur Narendra Ji turant surrender ho gye. (A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered). History is witness, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always bow down,” he said in a post on X.

Gandhi further added: “India broke Pakistan in 1971 despite the threat of America. The lions and lionesses of Congress fight against superpowers and never bow down.”