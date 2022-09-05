Punjab sports minister stands by trolled Arshdeep Singh

Trolled Arshdeep Singh: Punjab’s Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday and threw his weight behind young pace bowler Arshdeep Singh, who is being trolled for dropping a catch during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in UAE on Sunday.

Hayer said that Arshdeep Singh is a player full of potential and much is expected of him in future. He is an inspiration for hundreds of youths.

The minister also spoke to the mother of Arshdeep Singh, Baljit Kaur, who is in Dubai, on phone and assured her that the entire country stands firmly behind Arshdeep. He also said that on his return to the country, he would personally welcome Arshdeep Singh.

The minister also tweeted in support of the player: “Victory or defeat is given in-game. @arshdeepsinghh is an upcoming star who carved out a niche in a short span. Performed excellently against Pakistan. Regressive psyche to troll him on drop of just a catch. Arshdeep is future of Nation. Inspiration for youth. Hate has no place in sports,”.

The minister said hatred has absolutely no place in sports and winning or losing is part of the game. The performance is never the same in sports hence raising hues and crying on one bad showing is not justified.

“Arshdeep Singh won hearts with his superb bowling. This 23-year-old bowler has bagged 13 scalps in just nine International matches and gave away runs at an average of just seven in the high-scoring game against Pakistan,” Hayer said.