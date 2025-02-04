Trishakti Corps showcases precision strike and rapid deployment in Sikkim live fire exercise

The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps recently conducted a successful live fire exercise, demonstrating its battle readiness, rapid deployment, and precision strike capabilities.

Held in the high-altitude mountains of Sikkim, the exercise focused on preparing the units for challenges unique to mountainous terrain, highlighting their adaptability and operational flexibility.

In a statement, the Army spokesperson stated that with coordinated firepower and precision engagement, the exercise showcased the Corps’ preparedness to tackle a wide range of operational scenarios, including those associated with high-altitude warfare. The Trishakti Corps’ execution of this live fire drill underscores the Army’s commitment to maintaining efficiency, agility, and mission readiness across various terrains.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its capabilities, the Indian Army continues to focus on ensuring that its forces are fully equipped to meet the evolving security challenges across diverse landscapes. The exercise reaffirmed the Army’s determination to uphold high standards of operational excellence in all conditions,” it read further.