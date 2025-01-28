Tripura signs MoU with Digital India Bhashini to enhance digital inclusivity and empower regional languages

Tripura Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital India Bhashini Division (DIBD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

The agreement was signed between Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, and the DIBD for facilitating greater digital participation in governance, using the rich regional languages of the state.

Bhashini, an innovative initiative under the Digital India programme, is designed to bridge both digital and literacy divides by providing seamless communication and internet accessibility in 22 Indian languages, including the regional languages of Tripura.

Leveraging Voice as a medium, Bhashini enables real-time translation, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and voice-to-voice translation between Indian regional languages and English.

This powerful tool uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to ensure high accuracy translations, helping to create a more inclusive digital experience for all citizens.

At the workshop, the vision of Bhashini’s Digital Inclusivity was laid out, demonstrating its software capabilities and its potential to overcome language barriers, particularly for citizens in rural and tribal areas who struggle with English or Hindi-based systems.

Tripura becomes the first state in the northeast, the first in eastern India, and the eighth state in the country to sign this MoU with Bhashini.