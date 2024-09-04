Tripura: Memorandum signed with NLFT, ATTF to end insurgency

The Union government, Tripura government, and representatives of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) on Wednesday signed a historic Memorandum of Settlement, aiming to bring long-lasting peace to Tripura.

The agreement, witnessed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Shah, represents a crucial step towards eradicating decades of violence and integrating former militants into mainstream society.

This settlement is part of a broader effort under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to transform the Northeast into a region free from extremism and conflict, HM Shah said.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), formed in 1989, and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), established in 1990, have both been involved in armed struggles for Tripura’s independence. Their commitment to peace through this agreement marks the culmination of years of negotiation and a significant reduction in insurgent activities across the state.

This is one of several agreements signed under the Modi government, contributing to around 10,000 militants laying down their arms and joining the mainstream.

In NDA rule, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity in the Northeast region, of which three relate to Tripura.

