Tripura enhances border surveillance amid Bangladesh turmoil, says CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said on Tuesday that the state government has intensified surveillance along the Indo-Bangladesh border following orders from the central government.

This action aims to prevent any infiltration attempts from the troubled neighboring country.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Saha emphasised the need for heightened vigilance given the current unrest in Bangladesh. “The present situation in Bangladesh necessitates increased surveillance along our international border to prevent any unauthorised entry into the state,” said Dr Saha, who also serves as Tripura’s Home Minister.

Advertisement

Dr Saha highlighted his ongoing assessment of the situation in Bangladesh and stressed the importance of coordinated efforts with central authorities.

“I am in regular contact with the central government and have held discussions with the Chief Secretary, Tripura Police, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, and other security agencies. We are implementing measures in line with directives from the Centre to ensure the border is secure,” he stated.

He also revealed that all security agencies have been instructed to work closely together to maintain border security. “We are not permitting anyone to cross into Tripura at this time,” he added.

In addition to addressing border security, Dr Saha condemned recent attacks on the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, calling these actions unacceptable.

He commended the efforts of some members of the Bangladeshi Muslim community who are stepping up to protect minorities and religious sites. “It is encouraging to see that many, including students, are stepping forward to provide protection to Hindu minorities and temples in Bangladesh. We are closely monitoring these developments,” he noted.

Dr Saha confirmed that the central government has requested updates on the situation and reported that, so far, Tripura has not faced any issues related to the unrest in Bangladesh.

Tripura shares 84 per cent of its 856-kilometre border with Bangladesh.