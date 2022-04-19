Tripura CM meets Home Minister, discusses several state-related issues

Tripura Chief Minister Biplap Deb met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday and discussed issues related to Bru rehabilitation and land issues with Assam Rifles.

The Chief Minister informed Shah about the developments of Bru Rehabilitation and obstacles being faced in the opening of Sainik Schools in the state.

He tweeted, “It was an honour to meet with Hon’ble Home Minister, Adarnia @AmitShah

Ji. Apprised him about the development of Bru Rehabilitation in Tripura. Along with this, informed him about the obstacles being faced in the opening of Sainik School in the state.”

After decades of waiting, internally displaced Bru people in Tripura have started to live in their permanent houses constructed under the quadripartite Bru resettlement pact signed in the year 2020.

Deb also discussed the issue of Assam Rifles and applauded the Shah’s continuous support for the development of Tripura as he assured him of all possible help from the Central Government.

The Supreme Court recently rebuked the Tripura government for not handing over the title of 121 acres in Agartala city to Assam Rifles, which has been in its possession since 1951.